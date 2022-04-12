IPL 2022 Match 22 – Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 13th April 2022 12:28 am IST
Mumbai: Mukesh Choudhary of the Chennai Superkings celebartes after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Players greet each other after the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Chennai Super Kings won the match. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Ravindra Jadeja of the Chennai Superkings takes catch of Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Maheesh Theekshana of the Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of Shahbaz Ahamad of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Anuj Rawat of Royal Challengers Bangalore in action during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Ravindra Jadeja of the Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Maheesh Theekshana of the Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of Anuj Rawat of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)

