IPL 2022 Match 23 – Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 14th April 2022 12:34 am IST
Pune: Punjab Kings players celebrate the wicket of Jaydev Unadkat of Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match against Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Punjab Kings players celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match against Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Odean Smith of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Dewald Brevis of Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: N. Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: N. Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians checks on Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Punjab Kings players celebrate the wicket of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)

