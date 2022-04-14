IPL 2022 Match 24 – Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Mumbai: Gujarat Titans players celebrate their win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2022 match, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: James Neesham of Rajasthan Royals being caught and bowled by Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of James Neesham of Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals reacts after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Lockie Ferguson of Gujarat Titans in action during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans celebrates after fall of the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Lockie Ferguson of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo)