IPL 2022 Match 25 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 16th April 2022 12:57 am IST
Mumbai: Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League 2022 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, April 15, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Aiden Markram of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates his team’s win in the Indian Premier League 2022 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, April 15, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Aiden Markram of the Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, April 15, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Aiden Markram of the Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, April 15, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Players exchange greetings after Sunrisers Hyderabad won in the Indian Premier League 2022 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, April 15, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Aiden Markram of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates his fifty during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, April 15, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rahul Tripathi of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, April 15, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Aiden Markram of the Sunrisers Hyderabad bats during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, April 15, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rahul Tripathi of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, April 15, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)

