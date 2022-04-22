IPL 2022 Match 34 – Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after takes a wicket of Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals during the 34th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Lalit Yadav of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the 34th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the 34th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during the 34th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after scoring a hundred during the 34th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

