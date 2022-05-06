IPL 2022 Match 51 – Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Mumbai: Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians celebrates with teammates after winning the 51st T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians players celebrate after winning the 51st T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Rahul Tewatia of Gujarat Titans during the 51st T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans raises his bat to celebrate his half-century during the 51st T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans celebrates his half-century with teammate during the 51st T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans hits a four during the 51st T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans greet each other during the 51st T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians and Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans during the 51st T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

