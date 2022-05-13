IPL 2022 Match 60 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 14th May 2022 12:45 am IST
Mumbai: Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Punjab Kings players after their win in the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings bats during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Liam Livingstone and Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Punjab Kings bats during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Jonny Bairstow of Punjab Kings celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)

