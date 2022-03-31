IPL 2022 Match 7 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Published: 31st March 2022
Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants players Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya celebrate the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings, during match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Dwaine Pretorius of Chennai Super Kings celebrates with teammate MS Dhoni after the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants, during match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Dwaine Pretorius of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants, during match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after scoring a half century, during match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Ram Babu waves the national flag during match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings fans cheer their team during match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants during match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

