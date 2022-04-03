IPL 2022 Match 9 – Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 3rd April 2022 11:33 am IST
Mumbai: N. Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Tim David of Mumbai Indians, during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Navdeep Saini of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians, during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

