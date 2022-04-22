IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

RR posted an imposing 222 for twio after being asked to bat, riding on a magnificent 116 from opener Jos Buttler, and then restricted DC to 207 for eight.

Chasing an imposing target, DC captain Rishabh Pant top-scored with a 44 while Prithvi Shaw and Lalit Yadav contributed 37 each.

For RR, Prasidh Krishna took three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin got two.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 222 for 2 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 116, Devdutt Padikkal 54, Sanju Samson 46 not out; Khaleel Ahmed 1/47, Mustafizur Rahman 1/43).

Delhi Capitals: 207 for 8 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 44, Prithvi Shaw 37, Lalit Yadav 37; Prasidh Krishna 3/22, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/32).