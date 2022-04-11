IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets

Navi Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in their IPL game here on Monday.

The Sunrisers chased down the target of 163 with five balls to spare with captain Kane Williamson top-scoring with a 57 while Nicholas Pooran remained not out on 34.

Young Abhishek Sharma made 42 at the top of the order before retiring hurt.

For the Titans, Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan took a wicket each.

Earlier, captain Pandya top-scored for the Titans with a 42-ball 50 not out while Abhinav Manohar chipped in with 35.

For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan took two wickets apiece while Marco Jansen and Umran Malik got one each.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 162 for 7 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50 not out, Abhinav Manohar 35; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/37, T Natarajan 2/34).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 168 for 2 in 19.1 overs (Kane Williamson 57, Abhishek Sharma 42, Nicholas Pooran 34 not out; Hardik Pandya 1/27).