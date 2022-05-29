IPL 2022 The Final – Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Ahmedabad: Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans at the toss during the final of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals during the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Trent Boult of Rajasthan Royals attempts a catch during the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Matthew Wade of Gujarat Titans during the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya of GT plays a shot during the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans during the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: David Miller of Gujarat Titans and Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans during the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)

