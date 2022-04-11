IPL 2022: Very important to think of taking wickets upfront with new ball: Shami

Navi Mumbai: Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami stated that his role in the side is an extremely important one, of taking wickets early on with the new ball.

In IPL 2022, Shami has been the leading wicket-taker for the side, picking six wickets in three matches at an average of 15.16 and economy rate of 7.58, becoming a crucial cog in the wheel for Gujarat to be lone unbeaten side in the tournament.

“My role has always been said that the more you use your swing with the new ball and with tight lines, the better it is for the team as it is very important to use the new ball well. When you have so many options, it is very important to think of taking wickets upfront. When you have so many options behind, it is very important to why not keep your best options forward for picking wickets,” said Shami in a pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

Asked about a change in targeting appropriate line or length from Tests and ODIs to T20s, Shami remarked, “Sometimes we go into a mood with red ball in Test match where we have to focus our length on one place or do something similar in 50 overs. At times, we go a bit too much into plannings in small parts.”

Shami then explained about the importance of hitting the right length mixed with his beautiful seam presentation to do well in IPL 2022. “According to the hard work done by me, last two-three seasons have gone well for me and have taken that good work into this season, which is the work on the seam by me, on control and the length which troubles batters, I will hit that a lot. The attempt with the new ball is to look for swing and hit the good length.”

Shami signed off by saying that head coach Ashish Nehra bringing humour in tough scenarios helps in maintenance of a nice atmosphere in the team. “The atmosphere in the team has been very nice, especially when you come into a new franchise, you have to create the atmosphere.”

“When you are added into the new franchise, the boys come from different cultures and it becomes extremely important to give a new mood to the franchise. Ashu bhai, you know very well, does a bit of joking in tough times, which is very important in maintaining the mood of the team.”