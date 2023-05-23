IPL 2023: Can Chennai defeat the unbeatable Gujarat?

Rarely does a champion side like Chennai Super Kings play a knockout match without a favorite tag, but such is the dominance of Gujarat Titans this season that Gujarat will start Qualifier 1 as overwhelming favorites.

Not only are they in impeccable form this season, but they also hold an excellent head-to-head record against the four-time champions; one of the most successful teams the tournament has ever produced. Gujarat Titans have been the only team against whom CSK hasn’t won a single match to date. Hence, they will definitely have a point to prove when they will be at loggerheads against GT tonight at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

CSK vs GT head to head

Matches played: 3

Chennai Super Kings won: 0

Gujarat Titans won: 3

Last result: Gujarat Titans won by five wickets (Ahmedabad, 2023)

Marquee players

While CSK will look for runs from the blades of Ruturaj Gaikwad alongside Devon Conway who is also in fine form, GT will heavily rely on Shubman, especially after his sensational innings against RCB which eventually knocked them out of the competition.

In the bowling department, the veteran pacer Mohammad Shami will be the man to look out for Gujarat Titans along with Rashid Khan who is simply been on fire of late. Combined, they have taken a mind-boggling 48 wickets; 24 each, and are currently holding the 1st and 2nd position in the “most wickets” column. For CSK, Jadeja & Tushar Deshpande will be the players to watch for as the latter is in some wicket-taking form.

Most runs in CSK vs GT games

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 3 218 72.66 148.29 92 David Miller (GT) 2 109 – 153.52 94* Wriddhiman Saha (GT) 3 103 51.50 113.18 67*

Most wickets in CSK vs GT games

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI Alzarri Joseph (GT) 3 5 7.45 16.40 2/33 Mohammad Shami (GT) 3 5 5.66 13.60 2/19 Dwayne Bravo 1 3 5.75 7.66 3/23

Approbation and admiration have been showered on Mahi whenever he has taken guard in his beloved 22 yards at the Chepauk. It is absolutely fair because this man from Ranchi is behind the highest plinth of success which the franchise has enjoyed over the years; and the emotional bonding it shares with Chennai and its cric-a-holic fans.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans do not have a second to waste for any emotional potboilers. They have played a stony brand of cricket throughout the season and it has proved to be mighty effective. While all the other teams were struck in jam, their journey has been absolutely smooth without any hiccups whatsoever.

IPL 2023 stats at Chepauk

Matches played: 7

The team batting first won: 3

The team batting second won: 4

Average first innings score: 168

Highest successful chase: 201

In spite of facing the toughest sides to beat in this season of IPL, CSK will still fancy their chances against the daunting Gujarat Titans as they have an added advantage of playing the qualifier in their fortress at Chepauk. The win/loss ratio that CSK possesses can be intimidating for any team. CSK and Chepauk have been one of the most famous love affairs in the history of IPL. It will be extremely interesting to see what the pitch has to offer for tonight’s clash between CSK and GT.

CSK’s overall record at Chepauk

Matches played: 63

Won: 44

Lost: 19

Win%: 69.84

Last result: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets

Last five results: Won – 3; Lost – 2

One final hurrah

CSK and their beloved son Thala have already completed their lap of honor around Chepauk as a token of gratitude for their lovely fans. Now the stage is set for omnipotent MS for one final hurrah in the twilight of his magnificent career. It will be interesting to see if they make their way to the 10th final appearance, and ultimately tie with Mumbai Indians for the number of IPL titles won.

Both the teams have been superb in one department; seizing the opportunity and getting on top of the opposition. Finally, it will come down to who handles the crunch situations better as the stakes will be sky-high for a berth in the finale.