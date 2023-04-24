IPL 2023 Match 34: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Aman Hakim Khan during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Monday, April 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Mayank Agarwal plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Monday, April 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen runs out Delhi Capitals batter Manish Pandey during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Monday, April 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Manish Pandey during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Monday, April 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals players celebrate after winning their IPL 2023 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Monday, April 24, 2023. Delhi won by 7 runs. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Harry Brook during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Monday, April 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad batters Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Monday, April 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Monday, April 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)

