IPL 2023 Match 4: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 3rd April 2023 12:20 am IST
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell celebrate after winning over Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore batters Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell walk back after winning over Mumbai Indians as Mumbai Indian captain Rohit Sharma also walks in dejected look during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis power RCB to thumping 8-wicket win over MI
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell being greeted by teammates after the team won over Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli walks back after winning over Mumbai Indians as Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma looks on dejectedly during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore batters Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell walk back after winning over Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring the winning run during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli congratulates by Mumbai Indians players after winning over Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI04_02_2023_000412B)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 3rd April 2023 12:20 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button