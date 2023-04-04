IPL 2023 Match 7: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 4th April 2023 11:33 pm IST
New Delhi: Gujarat Titans bowler Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Sarfaraz Khan during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals batter Aman Khan plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals batter Axar Patel plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Gujarat Titans batter Vijay Shankar plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Gujarat Titans batter Hardik Pandya walks off the field after his dismissal during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals captain David Warner celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans batter Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals bowler Khaleel Ahmed celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans batter Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Gujarat Titans batters Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan run between the wickets during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Gujarat Titans batter Vijay Shankar plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

