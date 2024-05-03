IPL 2024: RR vs SRH

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2024 1:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: Players exchange greetings after Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL 2024 T20 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals by 1 run at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals batter Rovman Powell dives to reach the cease during the IPL 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals batter Rovman Powell plays a shot during the IPL 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal during the IPL 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is bowled out by Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler T Natarajan during the IPL 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
