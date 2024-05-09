IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 9th May 2024 2:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma being congratulated by Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma being congratulated by Lucknow Super Giants players after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma being congratulated by Lucknow Super Giants’ players after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half century during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half century with Travid Head during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)

