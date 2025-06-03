IPL 2025 final: ‘Nimbu-mirchi’ meets match fever as RCB fans turn superstitious

The car was seen adorned with strings of ‘nimbu-mirchi’ and flags of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an effort to ward off the evil eye.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 3rd June 2025 8:04 pm IST
RCB fan poses next to car deocrated with Nimbu mirchi ahead of ipl final
(Screengrab: X)

Hyderabad: Cricket fans in India are known to dive into their superstitious beliefs when it comes to their team. From wearing their ‘lucky’ clothes to matches and organising ‘havans’, die-hard fans will try everything to boost the odds on their favourite side.

One such gesture is going viral on social media, where a car is seen adorned with strings of ‘nimbu-mirchi’ and flags of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an effort to ward off the evil eye (nazar) from RCB’s win at the IPL final.

Reacting to the video, fans said, “Even science bows to superstition when RCB plays! Will nimbu-mirchi finally break the curse? Can belief boost performance, or is hard work still the real charm?” while another joked, “Every year: Ee sala cup namde..This year: Ee sala Nazar hata ke cup namde”.

Some people convinced of RCB’s poor performance said, “Even the car is more protected than Kohli’s wicket in knockouts…..” while another X user commented, “Haarne ke baad isi ka nimbu paani bechega” (he will sell lemonade with the same lemons after they lose).”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face off at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, May 3, for the finals of IPL 2025.

This match is especially significant since both teams have never won the IPL trophy before and will create history regardless of which team wins.

