Hyderabad: The IPL 2025 is ending tonight, and it’s going to be a thrilling match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The final is happening at the huge Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with thousands of fans cheering live and millions watching from around the world.

This season was full of surprises—close matches, rising stars, and exciting moments. Now, two teams that have never won the IPL before are fighting to become champions for the first time.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, has played really well this year. They didn’t just depend on one player—many players performed and helped the team win. But one name still stands out: Virat Kohli, who scored over 600 runs this season.

RCB fans are everywhere—India, the USA, the UK, Dubai, and more. The team’s chant “Ee Sala Cup Namde” (This year, the cup is ours) is famous and has taken over social media!

Drake’s BIG Bet on RCB!

In a surprising twist, Canadian rapper Drake placed a huge Rs. 6.4 crore bet (about $750,000) on RCB to win the final! He posted it on Instagram with RCB’s famous slogan “Ee Sala Cup Namde.”

Drake bets on RCB 😭 pic.twitter.com/1abOBnWtWf — Kevin (@imkevin149) June 2, 2025

If RCB wins, Drake will earn over Rs. 11 crore (around $1.3 million).

PBKS: A Strong and Confident Team

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, reached the final after a strong win over Mumbai Indians. Iyer made history by becoming the first captain to take three different teams to an IPL final. PBKS is confident and ready to fight for their first IPL title.

Tonight is not just a match. It’s a moment filled with hope, excitement, and emotion. Whether it’s RCB lifting their first trophy or PBKS creating history, fans will remember this night forever.