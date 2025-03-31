IPL 2025: Malaika Arora’s appearance with Sangakkara goes viral

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just about cricket anymore. It’s also about fun, fashion, and Bollywood stars. Every year, the IPL brings excitement on the field and glam off the field. IPL 2025 is no different! Big matches, thrilling performances, and famous celebrities in the crowd make it feel like a festival.
Bollywood stars have always added charm to the IPL. Whether it’s Shah Rukh Khan cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders or Preity Zinta supporting Punjab Kings, their presence brings extra attention and style to the game. This time, Malaika Arora became the centre of attention.
Malaika Arora and Kumar Sangakkara Spark Rumours
During the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in Guwahati, fans noticed something interesting. Actress Malaika Arora was seen enjoying the game in a Rajasthan Royals jersey. But what really got people talking was that she was sitting next to former cricketer Kumar Sangakkara!
The video of them watching the match together went viral on social media. Many fans began to wonder—are they dating? Some said she could be RR’s lucky charm, while others joked about her being the team’s new fashion coach.
This came just months after Malaika’s reported breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor. They had been in a relationship since 2018 but are now said to be single. While Arjun confirmed he’s single, Malaika has stayed quiet.
Just Friends or Something More?
Sangakkara is no stranger to IPL. He played for teams like Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad, and was also the head coach of Rajasthan Royals. Now, he’s the Director of Cricket for RR.
Even though fans are guessing there might be something between Malaika and Sangakkara, a source close to the actress said these are just rumours. “Just sitting next to someone doesn’t mean they’re dating,” the source said.