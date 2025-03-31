IPL 2025: Malaika Arora’s appearance with Sangakkara goes viral

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just about cricket anymore. It’s also about fun, fashion, and Bollywood stars. Every year, the IPL brings excitement on the field and glam off the field. IPL 2025 is no different! Big matches, thrilling performances, and famous celebrities in the crowd make it feel like a festival.

Bollywood stars have always added charm to the IPL. Whether it’s Shah Rukh Khan cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders or Preity Zinta supporting Punjab Kings, their presence brings extra attention and style to the game. This time, Malaika Arora became the centre of attention.

Malaika Arora and Kumar Sangakkara Spark Rumours

During the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in Guwahati, fans noticed something interesting. Actress Malaika Arora was seen enjoying the game in a Rajasthan Royals jersey. But what really got people talking was that she was sitting next to former cricketer Kumar Sangakkara!

Malaika Arora in the rr dugout

Watching csk vs rr❤️#CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/im9ZweL9tI — Bhargav (@Bhargav76605307) March 30, 2025

The video of them watching the match together went viral on social media. Many fans began to wonder—are they dating? Some said she could be RR’s lucky charm, while others joked about her being the team’s new fashion coach.

Malaika Arora sitting in the RR dugout, is she their fashion coach? — onlydahi (@eyetestfpl_) March 30, 2025

Rajasthan Royals needed Malaika Arora to win their first match in IPL 2025 — Qurban_khan🧢 (@kurban_sameja) March 30, 2025

Malaika Arora, Sangakkara dating😳 — Rajat (@paanchatgoshti) March 30, 2025

Is there Malaika Arora with Sangakara in RR camp ?#CSKvsRR — Kuch Bhi (@247_BakaitiR) March 30, 2025

malaika arora is dating sangakkara? now thats a leap — microaggression (@mutton2pyaza) March 30, 2025

Aaj pata laga Kumar Sangakara bhi Rajasthan Royals Management team ka part hai. Thanks to Malaika Arora #CSKvsRR — The Adventurous Bunny🏔 (@mountains_peace) March 30, 2025

This came just months after Malaika’s reported breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor. They had been in a relationship since 2018 but are now said to be single. While Arjun confirmed he’s single, Malaika has stayed quiet.

Just Friends or Something More?

Sangakkara is no stranger to IPL. He played for teams like Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad, and was also the head coach of Rajasthan Royals. Now, he’s the Director of Cricket for RR.

Even though fans are guessing there might be something between Malaika and Sangakkara, a source close to the actress said these are just rumours. “Just sitting next to someone doesn’t mean they’re dating,” the source said.