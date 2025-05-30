IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bat against GT in Eliminator

The winner of this match will go on to face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 30th May 2025 7:27 pm IST
The image displays a toss between captains of Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the toss before the start of IPL 2025 Eliminator cricket match in New Chandigarh on Friday, (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Mullanpur: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat against Gujarat Titans in the IPL Eliminator here on Friday, May 30.

The MI have included Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson and Raj Angad Bawa in the playing 11.

The Titans have brought in Washington Sundar and Kusal Mendis for this game.

The winner of this match will go on to face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, Ahmedabad.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson.

