IPL 2025: RCB acquires Phil Salt for Rs 11.50cr, KKR signs de Kock

Jeddah: England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs 11.50 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

Salt received significant attention at the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore. Mumbai Indians (MI) opened the bidding, but Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) quickly entered the fray. The price shot past Rs 4 crore in no time.

As the competition heated up, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) joined at Rs 4.4 crore, eager to reclaim Salt. His ability to unleash power play fireworks kept the paddles moving. RCB and KKR locked horns, driving the price to Rs 6.5 crore, then Rs 8 crore, and beyond.

KKR momentarily gained the upper hand at Rs 8.25 crore, but RCB countered at Rs 9 crore. The bid surged past Rs 10 crore, with RCB regaining control at Rs 10.5 crore. Despite KKR’s persistence, they eventually paused as RCB claimed Salt for Rs 11.5 crore.

The opening batter was key for the Knight Riders in their IPL 2024 winning campaign. He played 12 games and racked up 435 runs at an average of 39.55.

In another purchase, South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock was sold to KKR for Rs 3.60 crore. He entered the IPL auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore, but bidding for the South African keeper-batter started slowly. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) eventually opened proceedings, followed by Mumbai Indians (MI) at Rs 2.2 crore.

The prospect of de Kock reuniting with Rohit Sharma at the top of MI’s batting order sparked excitement, but SRH ensured the bidding remained competitive. The price climbed to Rs 3 crore, where MI briefly held the lead. However, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) joined the fray, pushing the bid to Rs 3.6 crore.

MI opted out, leaving KKR to secure de Kock for Rs 3.6 crore. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), de Kock’s previous franchise, chose not to exercise their Right to Match.

Following RCB and KKR’s battle for Salt, the latter went on to buy Rahmanullah Gurbaz without any challenge as the Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter went for his base price of Rs 2 crore to KKR.