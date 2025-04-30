IPL 2025: Shreyas, Chahal script PBKS’ 4-wicket win over CSK

Chennai: Skipper Shreyas made an excellent fifty to support Yuzvendra Chahal’s hat-trick as Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

Shreyas (72, 41b, 5×4 4×6) and opener Prabhsimran Singh (54, 36b, 5×4, 3×6) were the main run-makers for PBKS as they overhauled the 191-run target in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, Sam Curran’s 88 helped hosts CSK reach a competitive 190 all out despite Chahal taking four wickets including a hat-trick (4/32).

Curran (88, 47b, 9×4, 4×6) found good support from Dewald Brevis (32, 26b, 2×4, 1×6).

For PBKS, leg-spinner Chahal was the was the most successful bowler as pacer Marco Jansen too chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings: 190 all out in 20 overs (Sam Curran 88, Dewald Brevis 32; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/32, Marco Jansen 2/30) lost to Punjab Kings: 194/6 in 19.4 overs (Shreyas Iyer 72, Prabhsimran Singh 54; Matheesha Pathirana 2/45, Khaleel Ahmed 2/28) by 4 wickets.