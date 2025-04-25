IPL 2025: SRH beat CSK by five wickets

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday to keep their play-off hopes alive.
With his defeat, CSK almost bowed out of the play-offs race even as SRH stayed alive theoretically.
Sent into bat, Chennai Super Kings were bowled out for 154. In reply, SRH completed the task in 18.4 overs with Ishan Kishan (44), Kamindu Mendis (32 not out) and Nitish Reddy (19 not out) making valuable contributions with the bat.
This is SRH’s first victory against CSK at this venue.