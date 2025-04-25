IPL 2025: SRH beat CSK by five wickets

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday to keep their play-off hopes alive.

With his defeat, CSK almost bowed out of the play-offs race even as SRH stayed alive theoretically.

Sent into bat, Chennai Super Kings were bowled out for 154. In reply, SRH completed the task in 18.4 overs with Ishan Kishan (44), Kamindu Mendis (32 not out) and Nitish Reddy (19 not out) making valuable contributions with the bat.

This is SRH’s first victory against CSK at this venue.

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings Anshul Kamboj celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabads Travis Head during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, April 25, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI04_25_2025_000636B) *** Local Caption ***

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Ishan Kishan plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, April 25, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI04_25_2025_000644B) *** Local Caption ***

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Ishan Kishan safely reaches the crease during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, April 25, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI04_25_2025_000646B) *** Local Caption ***

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, April 25, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI04_25_2025_000651B) *** Local Caption ***

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Ishan Kishan during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, April 25, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI04_25_2025_000657B) *** Local Caption ***

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Ishan Kishan safely reaches the crease during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, April 25, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI04_25_2025_000646B) *** Local Caption ***

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, April 25, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI04_25_2025_000651B) *** Local Caption ***

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Ishan Kishan during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, April 25, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI04_25_2025_000657B) *** Local Caption ***

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja, left, celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabads Heinrich Klaasen during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, April 25, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI04_25_2025_000661B) *** Local Caption ***