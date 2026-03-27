Hyderabad: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been sold to a powerful consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group in a record-breaking deal worth 1.78 billion USD, approximately Rs. 16,706 crore. This makes it the most expensive franchise sale in IPL history.

The consortium includes global investor David Blitzer, private equity giant Blackstone, and The Times of India Group. They have acquired 100 per cent ownership from United Spirits Limited, which previously managed the team through Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited.

No Change in RCB’s Name

Amid speculation about a possible rebranding, Ananya Birla clarified through a social media post that the team will continue with the name Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This confirmation has reassured fans who were concerned about losing the iconic identity of the franchise.

Leadership Changes After Takeover

The ownership transition will take effect after IPL 2026. Under the new structure, Aryaman Vikram Birla will serve as chairman, while Satyan Gajwani will take on the role of vice-chairman.

A Landmark Moment for IPL

This deal highlights the growing commercial power of the Indian Premier League. RCB, which won its first IPL title in 2025 and has also seen success in the Women’s Premier League, attracted strong interest from global investors.

The franchise remains one of the most popular teams in the league, with a massive fan base and a strong brand presence. The new owners have expressed their commitment to building RCB into a global sporting institution while staying connected to its roots in Bengaluru.

IPL 2026 Begins Without Ceremony

RCB will begin their title defense against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 in Bengaluru. However, there will be no opening ceremony this season as a mark of respect for the lives lost in a tragic incident at the stadium in 2025.