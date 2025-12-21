IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad full players list and salaries

Hyderabad: The IPL 2026 season promises to be one of the most exciting editions in league history. The mega auction held in Abu Dhabi saw franchises spending big on proven match winners while also hunting for smart value picks. Several teams reshaped their squads aggressively, but Sunrisers Hyderabad stood out with a clear vision and fearless approach.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Go All-In for IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the auction with a settled core and strong intent. The franchise retained its key match winners and spent Rs. 119.55 crore to lock in one of the most explosive squads on paper, leaving just Rs. 5.45 crore unused. SRH filled all 25 squad slots and used their full quota of eight overseas players.

Captain Pat Cummins remains the heartbeat of the team, combining leadership with elite fast bowling. The aggressive opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma continues to define SRH’s attacking identity. Heinrich Klaasen, the most expensive SRH player at Rs. 23 crore, anchors the middle order with power and consistency.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad and Salaries for IPL 2026

Heinrich Klaasen – Rs. 23 crores

Rs. 23 crores Pat Cummins – 18 crores

18 crores Travis Head – 14 crores

14 crores Abhishek Sharma – 14 crores

14 crores Liam Livingstone – 13 crores

13 crores Ishan Kishan – 11 crores

11 crores Harshal Patel – 8 crores

8 crores Nitish Kumar Reddy – 6 crores

6 crores Jack Edwards – 3 crores

3 crores Salil Arora – 1 crores

1 crores Eshan Malinga – 1.20 crores

1.20 crores Brydon Carse – 1 crores

1 crores Jaydev Unadkat – 1 crores

1 crores Kamindu Mendis – 75 lakhs

75 lakhs Shivam Mavi – 75 lakhs

75 lakhs Zeeshan Ansari – 40 lakhs

40 lakhs Onkar Tarmale – 30 lakhs

30 lakhs Amit Kumar – 30 lakhs

30 lakhs Shivang Kumar – 30 lakhs

30 lakhs Krains Fuletra – 30 lakhs

30 lakhs Aniket Verma – 30 lakhs

30 lakhs Sakib Hussain – 30 lakhs

30 lakhs Ravichandran Smaran – 30 lakhs

30 lakhs Praful Hinge – 30 lakhs

30 lakhs Harsh Dubey – 30 lakhs

With a powerful top order, flexible all-rounders, and a balanced bowling attack, Sunrisers Hyderabad look fully prepared to challenge for glory in IPL 2026.