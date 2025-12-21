IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad full players list and salaries

Hyderabad: The IPL 2026 season promises to be one of the most exciting editions in league history. The mega auction held in Abu Dhabi saw franchises spending big on proven match winners while also hunting for smart value picks. Several teams reshaped their squads aggressively, but Sunrisers Hyderabad stood out with a clear vision and fearless approach.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Go All-In for IPL 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the auction with a settled core and strong intent. The franchise retained its key match winners and spent Rs. 119.55 crore to lock in one of the most explosive squads on paper, leaving just Rs. 5.45 crore unused. SRH filled all 25 squad slots and used their full quota of eight overseas players.
Captain Pat Cummins remains the heartbeat of the team, combining leadership with elite fast bowling. The aggressive opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma continues to define SRH’s attacking identity. Heinrich Klaasen, the most expensive SRH player at Rs. 23 crore, anchors the middle order with power and consistency.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad and Salaries for IPL 2026
- Heinrich Klaasen – Rs. 23 crores
- Pat Cummins – 18 crores
- Travis Head – 14 crores
- Abhishek Sharma – 14 crores
- Liam Livingstone – 13 crores
- Ishan Kishan – 11 crores
- Harshal Patel – 8 crores
- Nitish Kumar Reddy – 6 crores
- Jack Edwards – 3 crores
- Salil Arora – 1 crores
- Eshan Malinga – 1.20 crores
- Brydon Carse – 1 crores
- Jaydev Unadkat – 1 crores
- Kamindu Mendis – 75 lakhs
- Shivam Mavi – 75 lakhs
- Zeeshan Ansari – 40 lakhs
- Onkar Tarmale – 30 lakhs
- Amit Kumar – 30 lakhs
- Shivang Kumar – 30 lakhs
- Krains Fuletra – 30 lakhs
- Aniket Verma – 30 lakhs
- Sakib Hussain – 30 lakhs
- Ravichandran Smaran – 30 lakhs
- Praful Hinge – 30 lakhs
- Harsh Dubey – 30 lakhs
With a powerful top order, flexible all-rounders, and a balanced bowling attack, Sunrisers Hyderabad look fully prepared to challenge for glory in IPL 2026.