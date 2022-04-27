IPL betting racket busted in Delhi, 3 held

Published: 27th April 2022 10:59 pm IST
Representative Image

New Delhi: An online Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket was busted in the capital and three people arrested in this connection, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Tarun, 33, Deepak, 39, and Dinesh Khatri, 24.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, Pranav Tayal said a tip-off was received on April 26 regarding playing and running of an online IPL cricket betting satta in the area of Vijay Vihar police station.

Subsequently, the police constituted a team that conducted a raid at Rithala area where three people were found playing an running IPL cricket betting on the match being played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Police registered a case under section 3, 4 and 9 of the Delhi Gambling Act and Tarun, Deepak, and Khatri arrested.

Five mobile phones, a laptop, a LED TV, a calculator, two notebooks, two pens and Rs. 1,09,260 cash was seized from the spot.

It was learnt that the racket was being run by one person named Bobby, who is at large.

