IPL: LSG beat CSK by 7 wickets

Middle-order batter Kartik Sharma smashed 71 off 42 balls to guide CSK to 187 for five.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2026 11:26 pm IST
A young cricket player in red and blue uniform hitting the ball during a match.
Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants' Abdul Samad plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, May 15, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Sent in to bat, young middle-order batter Kartik Sharma smashed 71 off 42 balls to guide CSK to 187 for five.

Left-arm medium pacer Akash Singh was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, returning figures of 3 for 26 from his four overs.

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But towards the end, Shivam Dube played a 16-ball unbeaten 32-run cameo to take CSK to a fighting total.

LSG then rode on Mitchell Marsh’s 38-ball 90 and Josh Inglis’ 36 as the duo shared 135 runs for the opening stand to set the platform for the win.

Nicholas Pooran (32 not out off 17 balls) and Mukul Choudhary (13 not out off 10) then completed the chase.

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Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 187 for 5 in 20 overs (Kartik Sharma 71, Shivam Dube 32 not out; Akash Singh 3/26).

Lucknow Super Giants: 188 for 3 in 16.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 90; Mukesh Choudhary 1/24).

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2026 11:26 pm IST

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