IPL: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Riyan Parag and Shubham Dubey after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match over Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, Apr. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, Apr. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, Apr. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals (RR) player Riyan Parag shakes hand with Mumbai Indians (MI) player after RR won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match over MI, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, Apr. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians players after losing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match to Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, Apr. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: A fan, who entered the ground, tries to shake hand with Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, Apr. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians bowler Akash Madhwal with Rohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batter R Ashwin during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, Apr. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, Apr. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals player Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, Apr. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians bowler Akash Madhwal with teammates celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, Apr. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians bowler Kwena Maphaka celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, Apr. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

