IPS Officer Kiran Khare Prabhakar takes charge as South Zone DCP

He said his primary motive is to ensure law and order is under control.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd November 2025 11:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 2017 batch IPS officer Kiran Khare Prabhakar assumed charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone on Saturday.

He replaces Sneha Mehra, a 2018 batch IPS officer who got transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police Vikarabad.

Kiran Khare had worked as DCP (south west) before his transfer as SP Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

After assuming charge, Kiran Khare said his primary motive is to ensure law and order is under control. He said the rowdy elements will be kept under control in the old city.

