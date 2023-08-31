iQOO launches new 5G smartphone ‘Z7 Pro’ with 64MP OIS camera in India

New Delhi: Global smartphone brand iQOO on Thursday launched a new smartphone under its Z series — Z7 Pro 5G with a 64-megapixel OIS camera in India.

The iQOO Z7 Pro will be available for purchase at an effective price of Rs 21,999 on the company’s e-store and key online stores in two elegant colour options — Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte, starting September 5.

The smartphone comes in two storage options — 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

“Embodied with the unrivalled power of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 4nm 5G Processor, impeccable style with slimmest 3D Curved Super-vision Display, and unmatched camera capabilities with 64 MP AURA Light OIS Camera, etc., the iQOO Z7 Pro establishes groundbreaking performance, pushing the boundaries of smartphone capabilities in the segment,” Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO India, said in a statement.

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED curved display and offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate for smoother graphics ensuring a lag-free smartphone experience.

iQOO Z7 Pro weighs around 175g, 7.36mm thick and comes loaded with a massive 4600mAh battery to ensure a full day of uninterrupted usage combined with a powerful 66W FlashCharge technology, the company said.

Moreover, the smartphone camera setup is paired with a 16MP front camera and a 2MP Bokeh Camera, allowing users to reinvent the consumer’s overall photography experience.

The phone will have Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

It also features the ‘Extended RAM 3.0’ that will provide users with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, ensuring seamless transitions between diverse applications, providing a fluid and uninterrupted user experience, even when juggling nearly 27 apps concurrently active in the background, the company stated.