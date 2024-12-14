Iqra Hasan criticizes govt for escalating violence against minorities in UP

Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Iqra Hasan Choudhary on Friday, December 13, voiced strong criticism against the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and targeting violence against minority communities.

During a debate session on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha, Iqra Hasan Choudhary in her speech highlighted the alarming rise in violence against communities, particularly Muslims, which she attributes to the government’s negligence and the consequences of hate speeches from senior political leaders.

Rising attacks on minorities

Choudhary expressed deep concern about the growing incidents of violence against minorities in Uttar Pradesh and added that there is a ‘devastating period’ for Indian Muslims.

She emphasised the troubling trend of bulldozing Muslim homes indiscriminately by orders of authorities despite the Supreme Court’s stay orders.

She also pointed out the growing aggressive actions by the right-wing extremists such as mob lynching and targeted attacks, suggesting that a “Jungle Raj” prevails in Uttar Pradesh instead of a system governed by law.

The Sambhal incident

During the speech, she cited tragic incidents that occurred in Sambhal, where five Muslims were reportedly shot dead while protesting a survey of a grand mosque.

Choudhary criticized the Uttar Pradesh police asserting that innocent people were killed instead of preventing untoward incidents.

She accused the BJP government of remaining silent, stating that extra-judicial killings of Muslims are becoming common in the country. She added that at the same time, the political leaders seem negligible or incite further hatred through their speeches.

Hate speeches and judicial complicity

On the subject of hate speech, Choudhary also addressed the surge of hate speeches emanating from far-right leaders, specifically mentioning Yati Narsinghanand who constantly makes inflammatory remarks against Muslims and Islam without facing legal repercussions.

She argued that such unchecked provocations contributed to a hostile environment and violence against minorities.

Furthermore, she highlighted the recent hate speech case made by Allahabad High Court sitting judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav at an event organised by the right-wing organisation Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), where he promoted majoritarian views and targeted the Muslim community of India.

Choudhary pointed out that even the judiciary has engaged in hate speech and the Supreme Court had to intervene to address these issues.

A call for accountability

In her impassioned speech, she emphasised the urgent need for accountability from political leaders and law enforcement to ensure safety and justice for all citizens irrespective of region and caste.

Choudhary concluded her speech with an Urdu poem “ye daag daag ujaala ye shab-gazeeda sahar. vo intizaar tha jisaka ye vo sahar to nahin” shedding light on the struggles faced by marginalized communities in India.



