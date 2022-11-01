Iran: 1000 summoned over unrest; public trials planned after Amini’s murder

The Iranian authorities on Monday summoned 1,000 people in connection with the last month’s unrest in Tehran over the killing of Mahasa Amini.

One of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the almost seven-week-old protests have persisted despite a deadly crackdown and increasingly severe warnings, with the Revolutionary Guards bluntly telling demonstrators to stay off the streets.

The judiciary denied that a sentence had been issued to a man who was reportedly arrested during the protests. The accused allegedly ran over a police officer with his car and injured five other officers after a woman identifying herself as his mother said the accused had been sentenced to death in an initial court hearing.

Also Read Israelis vote in general elections to end political stalemate

Iranian leaders have vowed tough action against protesters describing them as rioters, blaming enemies including the US for fomenting the unrest.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency, quoted Tehran’s chief justice, saying the trials of about 1,000 people “who have carried out acts of sabotage in recent events, including assaulting or martyring security guards, (and) setting fire to public property” would be held accountable in a Revolutionary Court, Reuters reported.