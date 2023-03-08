Iran announces first arrests over poisoning of schoolgirls, more to follow

Tehran: The Iranian Ministry of Interior announced that many arrests have been made regarding the poisoning of female school students during the last months, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

“We have arrested people in six provinces. Investigations are still being carried on. The results will be announced once the investigations are completed and clear results are obtained,” Tasnim news agency quoted the assistant interior minister for security affairs.

This announcement came a day after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called on the country’s officials to take up the case of female students’ poisoning “seriously,” saying that it was “an unforgivable crime.”

In recent months, several schools in Tehran have reported cases of a mysterious illness that has sent hundreds of schoolgirls to hospitals.

Hundreds of schoolgirls were hospitalized across the country since November 30 last year in what has been described as a “wave of a mysterious illness.”

Although the exact number of female students affected by poisoning is not yet known.

The poisoning incidents in Iranian schools come shortly after widespread protests that took place in September, against the backdrop of the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, days after she was detained by the morality police on charges of not adhering to the standards of compulsory headscarf.