Iran anti-hijab protests: Journalists arrested, internet restricted

Tehran: Iranian police have arrested a number of activists and journalists against the backdrop of the protests that prevailed in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini who was arrested by the Iranian morality police.

22-year-old Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died while in the custody of Iran’s morality police for wearing the hijab in an ‘improper manner’ meaning she had not fully covered her hair.

Amini fell into a coma shortly after collapsing at a detention centre before she was pronounced dead on Friday, September 16.

The protests began on Saturday, September 17, during Amini’s funeral in the Kurdish region, and are still continuing in most parts of the country, sparking confrontations as the security forces sought to suppress the demonstrations.

Iran, Shiraz, Saturday.

Women are leading this uprising against repression. Forced hijab is the symbol. Removing it is the sign of resistance. pic.twitter.com/DVzMk1D3zv — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) September 24, 2022

For eight nights, the protestors confronted the security forces, burning police vehicles and chanting anti-regime slogans in dozens of Iranian cities.

From remote villages to the buildings of Tehran University in the capital, Iranian women are leading protests against the regime, standing at the forefront of demonstrations and rallying crowds by burning their obligatory headscarves, cutting their hair and dancing in public.

This is not a scene from The Handmaid's Tale. But it might explain why people chant “death to the dictator” throughout Iran. #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranProtests2022 pic.twitter.com/nPKHagWnxI — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) September 25, 2022

Unprecedented scenes in Iran: woman sits on top of utility box and cuts her hair in main square in Kerman to protest death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police. People clap their hands and chant “Death to the dictator.” #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/2oyuKV80Ac — Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) September 20, 2022

Hundreds of detainees

There were reports of mass arrests, and General Azizullah Maliki, police chief of Gilan province, announced that 739 rioters, including 60 women, were arrested in the province, according to the Tasnim News Agency.

Security forces arrested a number of activists and journalists, and Sherif Mansour of the Committee to Protect Journalists, based in the United States, reported the arrest of 11 journalists since Monday, including Niloofar Hamedi of the reformist Sharq newspaper, who covered Amini’s death.

صبح امروز، ماموران امنیتی با یورش به منزل موکلم #نیلوفر_حامدی، روزنامه‌نگار روزنامه شرق، او را دستگیر و منزلش را تفتیش و وسایلش را توقیف کردند. هرگونه خبری در مورد #نیلوفر_حامدی از طریق من یا همسرش محمدحسین آجرلو منتشر میشود.@mohamadhosein_2 pic.twitter.com/GfELXBnzPU — محمدعلی کامفیروزی (@Kamfirouzi) September 22, 2022

According to reports, the Twitter account of journalist Niloofar was also suspended before the arrest. It is not yet clear whether Niloofer’s handle has been suspended at the request of the Iranian administration or for any other reason. With the arrest of Niloofer, Iranian security forces have also started a crackdown on other protesters across the country.

#NiloofarHamedi broke the #MahsaAmini story, it created widespread outrage on her death.



But Guess what – @Twitter suspended her account, bucking under the repressive regime of Iran



FOE Champions 🤌 pic.twitter.com/VU5ryDY4kC — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) September 24, 2022

Award-winning female photographer Yalda Moayeri was arrested on September 20 in Tehran and transferred to the Qarchak prison in the south of the capital.

Editor of the Mukrian news agency Masoud Kordpur and his brother Khosro were also arrested following their reports on the death of Mahsa Amini and their coverage of the protests in Iran.

Hengaw human rights organizations also reported the arrests of reporters Marzieh Talaee and Khatibzadeh.

4 women of this video are in jail for the crime of #WalkingUnveiled & encouraging others to challenge the regime.

They were arrested & jailed before #MahsaAmini.

Say their names:#YasamanAryani#MonirehArabshahi#SabaKordAfshari#RahelehAhmadi#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/pu3uUA1teM — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 24, 2022

Conflicting numbers of dead

Regarding the numbers of victims, the authorities have not yet announced the death toll, and there are conflicting unofficial numbers, ranging from 35 to 50 people.

State television reported that the death toll had risen to 41. However, the number may be higher, as the Oslo-based opposition non-governmental organization Iran Human Rights reported that at least 50 people were killed during the suppression of the demonstrations.

1. To understand Iran's protests it's striking to juxtapose images of the young, modern women killed in Iran over the last week (Mahsa Amini, Ghazale Chelavi, Hanane Kia, Mahsa Mogoi) with the images of the country's ruling elite, virtually all deeply traditional, geriatric men. pic.twitter.com/a1JaQmahjp — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) September 24, 2022

Restricting internet

NetBlocks, a non-governmental organization that monitors network security and internet freedom, said Skype is now restricted in Iran, as part of a crackdown on communications that targeted other platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp and LinkedIn.

⚠️ Confirmed: Metrics show that #Skype is now restricted in #Iran, the latest in a series of measures also targeting the last accessible international platforms Instagram, WhatsApp and LinkedIn, amid protests over the death of #MahsaAmini



📰 Report: https://t.co/8cCHIJA2Oi pic.twitter.com/Hgdayc0xgy — NetBlocks (@netblocks) September 24, 2022

this has been happening on @instagram, & now reports of @YouTube removing evidences of Iran regime forces brutality against protesters during #IranProtests2022. #مهسا_امینی https://t.co/qEQx4k93k6 — Hadi Nili (@HadiNili) September 24, 2022

More repression after internet blocking

Amnesty International warned, late Friday, of “the risk of more bloodshed amid a deliberate blocking of the Internet.”

Amnesty said the evidence it collected from 20 cities across Iran “reveals a horrific pattern of the repeated and unlawful direct shooting of protesters”.

We @amnesty @AmnestyIran have gathered evidence from the past 2 nights of fresh violence in 20 cities and 10 provinces across Iran points to a harrowing pattern of Iranian security forces deliberately and unlawfully firing live ammunition at protesters. — Amnesty International (@amnesty) September 23, 2022

Iran has imposed severe restrictions on internet use in an attempt to disrupt the gathering of protesters and prevent images of the crackdown from reaching the outside world.

The United States announced on Friday that it has eased technology export restrictions imposed on Iran to expand access to internet services.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the new measures “will help counter the Iranian government’s efforts and oversight of its citizens.”