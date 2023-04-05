Iran appoints new Ambassador to UAE after 8 years

Tehran: Iran has appointed an Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after eight years of having no envoy in the country amid an improvement of relations between the two Arab nations.

The new envoy, Reza Ameri, had served as the director general of the Iranian expatriates’ office at the Foreign Ministry before his appointment, Xinhua news agency reported citing local media.

Ameri had also previously served as Iran’s Ambassador to Algeria, Sudan and Eritrea.

In 2016, the UAE downgraded its relations with Iran after Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Tehran in January that year after Iranian protesters stormed the kingdom’s embassy in Tehran following Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shia cleric.

In September 2022, the UAE reinstated its ambassador to Iran.