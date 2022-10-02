Iran arrests musician for composing song from protesters’ tweets

Tehran: Iran Human Rights reported that the Iranian authorities has arrested artist Shervin Hajipour, whose music clip in support of the popular protests gained millions of views.

Hajipour reportedly arrested on Thursday, September 29, but the authorities did not confirm this, although they said they would take “measures against celebrities who contributed to fueling the riots,” according to the governor of Tehran.

A few days before his arrest on September 29, Hajipour posted the touching song on Instagram describing the current situation in the Islamic Republic, which was caused by 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death while in the custody of the morality police.

Hajipour transformed slogans and tweets related to the protests, into a song, which had garnered more than 40 million views on Instagram, and has spread on other social media platforms, before it was removed.

“For the shame of having no money,” read one of the tweets in Hajipour’s song.

“For the fear of kissing a lover on the street,” said another tweet.

“For the political prisoners,” another part of the lyrics said.

Khamenei's security apparatus have arrested Shervin Hajipour after publishing this song; singing out ppl yearnings & grievances that they posted during #IranProtests for #MahsaAmini.

The song made a hit w/ more than 40m views on @instagram in less than 48h but was removed today. pic.twitter.com/8ddCEjE3ft — Hadi Nili (@HadiNili) September 29, 2022

Filmmakers, athletes, musicians and actors voiced their support for the protests, even as the Iranian football players wore black tracksuits during the national anthem before their match with Senegal in Vienna.

22-year-old Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died while in the custody of Iran’s morality police for wearing the hijab in an ‘improper manner’ meaning she had not fully covered her hair.

Amini fell into a coma shortly after collapsing at a detention centre before she was pronounced dead on Friday, September 16.