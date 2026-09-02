Iran begins regretful response after US strikes kill 5 at wedding

Iran said it had begun a “regretful response” against the United States in the early hours of Wednesday, September 2, hours after US forces launched a fresh wave of strikes across southern Iran that Iranian authorities said killed five people at a wedding and wounded dozens.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had completed strikes against Iranian military targets, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air defence sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites.

CENTCOM said the operation followed alleged IRGC attempts to target commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and US service members. It added that more than 50,000 American service members were operating across the Middle East.

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Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on targets across the region, making claims of strikes on US-linked facilities in Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq. Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait separately reported air defence activity as the confrontation spread.

Iran claims attack on US military sites in Jordan

The IRGC said it had launched ballistic missiles at American military targets in Jordan, including what it described as a camp near Aqaba. It claimed to have destroyed facilities and attack helicopters and killed US personnel.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB also carried claims that the force had targeted US Marines’ barracks at Camp Titin. Separately, the IRGC said it had struck long-range drone hangars at Prince Hassan Air Base, claiming drones were destroyed and pilots and aircrew killed.

The claims could not immediately be independently verified. Two US officials said there had been no US casualties from Iran’s attacks on facilities in Jordan, according to an initial assessment.

Also Read Severe punishment awaits, says IRGC as US strikes Iran again

Jordan says 10 missiles intercepted

Jordan’s Armed Forces said 13 ballistic missiles entered the kingdom’s airspace, with air defence systems intercepting and destroying 10.

Three missiles fell in remote areas away from population centres, while authorities said no injuries or deaths had been reported. Warning sirens were activated in the Mafraq and Aqaba governorates, and specialised teams were deployed to secure the affected areas.

Bahrain downs drones as Kuwait responds to threats

The Iranian military claimed it had targeted radar installations and areas where US forces were concentrated at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

Bahrain, however, said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed Iranian drones targeting the kingdom. The Interior Ministry issued an alert warning of a potential danger and urged citizens and residents to head to the nearest safe place.

مركز الاتصال الوطني: منظومات الدفاع الجوي بقوة دفاع البحرين تعترض وتدمر طائرات مسيرة إيرانية استهدفت مملكة البحرينhttps://t.co/6hlv0eIevA — وكالة أنباء البحرين (@bna_ar) September 1, 2026

Kuwait’s military said its air defences were responding to hostile missile and drone threats. The General Staff said explosions heard in the country could result from interception operations and urged the public to follow official safety instructions.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية ، إثر العدوان الإيراني الاثم.



تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.



يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن… pic.twitter.com/tzVupxapGA — KUWAIT ARMY – الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) September 1, 2026

IRGC claims missile and drone strikes in Erbil

The IRGC also said it had targeted American bases in Erbil, in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, with missiles and drones.

It claimed the attacks destroyed a maintenance centre, warehouses containing technical equipment and what it described as a US Army spy balloon guidance system. The claims could not immediately be independently verified.

The Revolutionary Guard said its operations were continuing as part of its response to the latest US attacks.

Wedding strike in southern Iran leaves five dead

Iranian authorities said a residential building hosting a wedding celebration in the Kuhstak area of Sirik county, Hormozgan province, was hit during the US strikes.

The Iranian Red Crescent initially said in a post on X that four people, including a child, had been killed and more than 50 injured. Later Iranian reports put the death toll at five, while a provincial official said the number of wounded had risen to 68.

اولین تصاویر از جنایت آمریکا در سیریک



امدادگران هلال احمر درحال امدادرسانی هستند pic.twitter.com/gAf4EHktgU — جمعیت هلال‌احمر ایران (@Iranian_RCS) September 1, 2026

Iranian state television broadcast footage showing rescuers moving through extensive damage at what it identified as the wedding site. The United States had not immediately commented on Iran’s account of the incident.

Iranian officials vow firm response

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in a post on X that the reported attack added to what he described as US atrocities against the Iranian people and vowed that Tehran would respond firmly.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said in a separate post on X that the wedding attack would “not go unpunished”.

Other Iranian officials issued similar warnings, with Tehran portraying the reported civilian casualties as a further reason for retaliation.

Hormozgan reports damage to communications and power

Iranian authorities said the latest strikes caused damage to communications and internet infrastructure in parts of Hormozgan province, including the Kuhstak area.

Emergency teams were working to restore affected services, officials said. The provincial electricity company separately reported damage at several points in the power network and said repair work was under way.

Tehran says retaliation will continue

The IRGC announced through Iranian state media that it had begun its “regretful response to the aggressors”, accusing the US of carrying out attacks on civilian and other locations.

It also claimed to have shot down an advanced US MQ-9 drone, although this could not immediately be independently verified.

Iranian officials warned that any location used to support attacks against the country could face a response. A senior parliamentary security official said a wider conflict would become regional and Tehran would respond decisively to attacks on its national interests.

Trump warns Iran against further escalation

Speaking to Fox News, US President Donald Trump described the latest American strikes as “very large” and warned Tehran of more severe consequences if it retaliated further.

Trump said the US had monitored Iranian efforts to rebuild radar systems and struck them before the work was completed. He also said the aircraft carrier USS George Washington was ready for further operations.

The US president warned that another major escalation could bring a far more destructive response against Iran.

Bessent says economic pressure will continue

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington had held quiet discussions with Russia and China regarding Iran.

He said Beijing agreed that Iran should not possess a nuclear weapon and supported maintaining freedom of commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Bessent said there was no specific agreement with China but that both countries shared an interest in keeping the strategic waterway open.

He also said the US would continue exerting economic pressure on Tehran, making a series of assertions about Iran’s currency, oil holdings and financial resources.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Russia aiding Iranian missile development

Separately, a Financial Times investigation reported that Russia was secretly assisting Iran in developing advanced hypersonic cruise missiles.

The report said a multi-year programme, codenamed “4C430L”, had involved experienced Russian missile specialists working on weapons that could potentially threaten US aircraft carriers and other warships in the Middle East.