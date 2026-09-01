Severe punishment awaits, says IRGC as US strikes Iran again

The US resumed striking Iran late on Tuesday, September 1, with initial explosions being reported in Konarak and Chabahar in southeastern Iran, as well as Bandar Abbas in the south, according to IRGC-linked Telegram channels and local media reports.

An IRGC spokesman said, “A severe punishment awaits the aggressors. America will come to regret its most recent attacks”, even as US President Donald Trump warned of more such strikes.

The US Central Command claimed on X that the strikes “follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region.”

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The local media reported that more than five explosions were heard around Masan village in Qeshm. Additionally, four explosions were heard from the direction of the Strait of Hormuz in Qeshm. Al Arabiya reported explosion sounds at the Qeshm Airport and Jask Island.



According to the Deputy of Political, Security, and Social Affairs of Hormozgan Province, no impacts or incidents were reported there.

Axios also quoted US officials as saying the US Air Force was striking targets around the Strait of Hormuz. It also quoted a US official as saying that the number of airstrikes on Iran may reach 100.

During the attacks in southern Iran, the US struck a factory producing ‘fish powder’, a commercial fishing pier, as well as a port authority tower in Sirik.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert urging American citizens in the Middle East to exercise greater vigilance due to the potential escalation of tensions, flight cancellations, and airspace closures. The embassy warned that the Islamic Republic and its supporting groups may target US interests abroad.

Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed the strikes on Truth Social. He wrote, “The United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians’ failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines (they have been completely removed or detonated!), and the Iranians shooting eight missiles, all successfully knocked down, at our military base in Jordan.”

Hinting that there could be more attacks, he continued, “If the failed nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all; that is waiting in the wings, and when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!”

Iran had denounced US’ ill intentions

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei had denounced the US’ “ill intentions” against Iran, adding that Iran was justified in its retaliatory strikes on Sunday, August 30.

“The United States, in their war, their assault, and their aggression against Iran, is targeting all our interests,” he told reporters during a press conference.

He said that the Sunday night strikes on Larak Island prove that the US “keeps committing violations” and that Iran “was justified in its response”. Two people were killed and several others injured in the strike.