Iran calls on FIFA to ban Israel over war in Gaza

Tehran: The Iran has called on the International Association of Football Federations (FIFA) to ban Israel from international competitions over its ongoing onslaught in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, on Saturday, February 10, the Iranian football federation asked FIFA to “completely banned” the Israeli federation from all football events to prevent the continuation” of the Israeli crimes, IRNA reported.

The statement added that immediate action by FIFA and relevant bodies would be a significant and lasting change in the history of football.

The Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, with Hamas militants’ attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people.

Since then, Israel launched air strikes and a ground offensive against Gaza, resulting in more than 28,000 deaths.