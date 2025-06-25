Iran carries out three more executions over spying for Israel

Tehran: Iran executed three more prisoners on Wednesday over allegedly spying for Israel, its state-run IRNA news agency reported, the latest hangings connected to its war with Israel.

The hangings happened in Urmia Prison in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, which is the country’s most northwest province.

IRNA cited Iran’s judiciary for the news, saying the men had been accused of bringing “assassination equipment” into the country.

Iran has carried out several hangings during its war with Israel, sparking fears from activists that it could conduct a wave of executions after the conflict ended.

Iran identified the three men executed as Azad Shojaei, Edris Aali and Iraqi national Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul. Amnesty International had previously raised concerns that the men could be executed.

Wednesday’s execution bring the total number of hangings for espionage around the war up to six since June 16. Activists fear more people will be executed, particularly after Iran’s theocracy issued a Sunday deadline for people to turn themselves in over spying.

People in Iran meanwhile began trying to return to their normal lives as a shaky ceasefire with Israel, negotiated by President Donald Trump, appeared to be holding.

State media described heavy traffic around the Caspian Sea area and other rural areas outside of the capital, Tehran, as people began returning to the city.

Tehran experienced intense Israeli airstrikes throughout the war, including those that targeted Iran’s top military leadership and other sites associated with its ruling theocracy.