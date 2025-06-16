Iran executes Mossad agent for spying, 2 others arrested

Iranian authorities executed a man alleged to be a Mossad agent spying for Israel on Monday morning, June 16.

The individual was identified as Esmaeil Fekri by Fars News Agency. He was arrested in December 2023, as per the Iranian judiciary’s news website.

“Esmaeil Fekri, a Mossad agent convicted of the capital offences of ‘corruption on Earth’ and ‘moharebeh’ (waging war against God) was hanged after going through the full process of criminal procedure,” reports said, adding, Fekri underwent a thorough legal procedure under Iran’s Supreme Court, including trial, appeal, and verdict confirmation.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) further added that Fekri “had maintained contact with two Mossad officers and attempted to collect and transmit sensitive and classified national security information, including the locations of strategic sites, details of specific individuals, and internal organisational missions.”

Two Mossad agents arrested

On June 15, Iranian state media also announced the arrests of two more Mossad agents. IRNA stated that they were detained in a house in Savojbolagh County in the Alborz province in northern Iran. They had used the house as a hideout to manufacture bombs, explosive munitions, booby traps, and electronic equipment.

Iran and Israel’s long-standing conflicts have recently turned into a direct confrontation from the proxy wars of the past. Iran reported at least 224 deaths from Israeli bombings, including women, children, army generals, and nuclear scientists. Israel, meanwhile, has claimed 24 casualties.