Iran claims it shot down US MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday, September 16, that it had intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC said the drone was brought down at 2:29 am local time by an advanced air defence system operated by its Aerospace Force, Tasnim News Agency reported the claim, citing the IRGC’s Public Relations Department.

According to the statement, the aircraft was the 52nd US MQ-9 drone that Iran has claimed to have destroyed during the conflict.

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The IRGC said its air defence forces had also intercepted other unmanned aircraft, including MQ-1, Lukas and Hermes drones. It did not provide independent evidence to substantiate the latest claim.

The announcement came a day after the IRGC said it had brought down three US MQ-1 drones over the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding areas.

Iranian forces had also recently claimed to have destroyed a US Navy unmanned surface vessel near the entrance to the strategic waterway.

There was no immediate confirmation from the US military regarding the reported loss.

The incident comes amid continued military activity around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments.

The US and Israel launched large-scale attacks against Iran on February 28, targeting government buildings, military sites, missile infrastructure and air defence facilities. Iran subsequently responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military positions across the region.