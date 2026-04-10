Iran demands Lebanon ceasefire, assets release before US talks

Iran on Friday, April 10, set firm preconditions for negotiations with the United States, insisting that Israeli attacks on Lebanon must cease and its frozen assets be released before any dialogue begins, as diplomatic efforts intensify to stabilise the region.

In a post on X, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the two conditions must be met before negotiations can proceed, signalling Tehran’s hardened stance ahead of planned talks in Islamabad.

Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations.



These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 10, 2026

Trump says Iran has ‘no cards’ ahead of talks

US President Donald Trump said Iran lacks leverage in the ongoing crisis, urging Tehran to negotiate.

In a post on X, Trump said Iran “has no cards” beyond what he described as a temporary extension involving international waterways, adding that “the only reason they are alive today is to negotiate”.

Trump says Iran “has no cards” in X post amid tensions.

Kuwait reports drone strikes, injuries at National Guard sites

Kuwait’s military said Iranian drones targeted facilities linked to the National Guard, injuring personnel. Seven drones reportedly entered Kuwaiti airspace within 24 hours, with those wounded said to be in stable condition, pointing to a widening regional spillover.

Israeli strikes kill security personnel in Lebanon’s Nabatieh

Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon have intensified, with at least 14 people killed in separate strikes in the Nabatieh governorate. Lebanese authorities confirmed that 12 state security personnel were among the dead after a security office was hit.

President Joseph Aoun condemned the targeting of state institutions, saying it would not deter Lebanon from defending its sovereignty.

Israel expels Spanish officials amid diplomatic row

Israel said it has expelled Spanish representatives from the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat, tasked with overseeing the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video posted on X that the decision followed criticism from Spain, accusing it of defaming Israeli soldiers.

“Those who attack the State of Israel instead of terrorist regimes will not be our partners regarding the future of the region,” he said, adding that countries engaging in a “diplomatic war” against Israel would face consequences.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:



“Israel will not remain silent in the face of those who attack us.



Spain has defamed our heroes, the soldiers of the IDF, the soldiers of the most moral army in the world.



1/4 pic.twitter.com/c95fTDNXkW — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 10, 2026

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a long-time critic of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, called on the international community to condemn the latest strikes on Lebanon.

“Just today, Netanyahu has launched his fiercest attack against Lebanon since the offensive began. His contempt for life and international law is intolerable,” Sánchez said in a post on X.

Pakistan hosts US-Iran talks amid rising tensions

US and Iranian officials are expected to meet in Islamabad for talks aimed at converting a temporary ceasefire into a longer-term agreement, though tensions remain high.

US Vice President JD Vance said Washington was open to negotiations conducted in good faith but warned against any lack of sincerity. Reports indicate the US may demand the release of detained American citizens as part of the discussions.

Khawaja Asif calls Israel “evil” in deleted X post

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif sparked controversy after calling Israel “evil” and a “curse for humanity” in a post on X, which was later deleted, just hours before US and Iranian delegations were due to arrive in Islamabad.

Hezbollah warns Lebanon against concessions before talks

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem urged the Lebanese government to avoid offering concessions to Israel ahead of expected talks in Washington, warning against a return to previous arrangements.

Rockets fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel

Israeli Army Radio reported that around 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel since early morning, underscoring continued cross-border hostilities.

Iran signals Hormuz control, proposes rial-based transit fees

Iran’s military said it remains on high alert due to repeated “breaches of trust” by the US and Israel, adding it would not relinquish control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s consulate in Mumbai said on X, citing the head of Parliament’s National Security Commission, that transit fees through the Strait of Hormuz would be paid in Iran’s national currency, the rial.

Head of Iran’s Parliament National Security Commission:



Under a parliamentary proposal, transit fees through the Strait of Hormuz would be paid in Iran’s national currency, the #rial.#Iran #Hormuz #StraitOfHormuz pic.twitter.com/0wY2Wy8pUb — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 10, 2026

Friday prayers resume at Al-Aqsa after 40 days

Palestinian worshippers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque for the first time in 40 days, following restrictions imposed after the outbreak of the US-Israel assault on Iran on February 28.

The developments highlight the fragility of ongoing diplomatic efforts, with Iran’s preconditions, continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon and widening regional tensions threatening to derail prospects for a broader agreement.

Palestinian worshippers attend Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque after 40-day closure. Photo: Reuters