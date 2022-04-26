Iran doesn’t recognise ‘unilateral sanctions’ against Russia: Ministry

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th April 2022 10:16 am IST
Talks with Saudi to continue focusing on Gulf, Yemen: Iran
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh has said Iran does not recognise “unilateral sanctions” against Russia, official news agency IRNA reported.

As a country targeted with unilateral sanctions for many years, Iran cannot recognise such similar sanctions and embargoes against other countries, Khatibzadeh added on Monday at a weekly press conference.

Stressing that Iran is not a proponent of war, he urged dialogue and diplomacy to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

The Iranian Spokesman also said the US invaded Iraq “on the basis of a lie” but no country sanctioned Washington.

“The United States cannot be the police, the judge, the jury, and everything in the world,” the Spokesman added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button