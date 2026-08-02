Iran executes 20-year-old convicted for ‘war against God’

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New Delhi: Iran has executed 20-year-old protester Arvin Kheirkhah at Shahroud prison, reports said on Sunday, August 2. This comes amid concerns that many detainees arrested during the January protests could also face execution.

Kheirkhah, who was moved to solitary confinement last Wednesday before his execution, was arrested during the January demonstrations and sentenced to death by a Revolutionary Court on charges including moharebeh, or “waging war against God”, said News18.

Quoting from Iran International, it said Kheirkhah’s family gathered outside Shahroud prison on Friday night to stop the execution. Kheirkhah reportedly said to his family, “Don’t let them forget me. We stood up for the liberation of our homeland. Don’t let the path we chose be silenced.”

Subhan Bakery

Others at risk

Condemning the execution, Iran’s former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi warned that several other detainees were also at risk of being put to death.

Kheirkhah’s execution came days after Iran hanged two protesters, Amirhossein Safari and Abolfazl Sepahi, in Isfahan’s Alikhani Square.

The two were among 12 young men sentenced to death in connection with the January protests.

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