Iran extradites Azerbaijani convict

Iran handed over the Azerbaijani citizen to her country's authorities on Thursday on "humanitarian grounds and in line with promoting constructive interaction" with the neighbouring state.

Tehran: A female Azerbaijani national imprisoned in Iran has been repatriated to her home country under a convict extradition agreement between the two neighbours, media reported.

Iran handed over the Azerbaijani citizen to her country’s authorities on Thursday on “humanitarian grounds and in line with promoting constructive interaction” with the neighbouring state, Mizan news agency quoted Askar Jalalian, deputy Iranian Justice Minister for Human Rights and International Affairs, as saying on Saturday.

He pointed to the “positive” trend reflected by the two countries’ judicial and legal cooperation, expressing hope for a deepened “friendly” bilateral relations in legal and judicial fields, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran and Azerbaijan signed the prisoner extradition agreement in 1999.

