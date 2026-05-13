Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting amid continuing instability across West Asia following the US-Israel conflict involving Iran.

The Iranian Embassy in India confirmed the visit in a post on X, stating that Araghchi would participate in discussions with foreign ministers from BRICS member countries on regional security, economic cooperation and global geopolitical developments.

Seyed Abbas #araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in New Delhi to participate in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the BRICS member countries. pic.twitter.com/SPfycqfHrt — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) May 13, 2026

Iran prepares for Ayatollah Khamenei funeral

Reports circulating on regional media platforms and Telegram channels claimed preparations for the funeral ceremonies of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were in advanced stages.

According to the reports, authorities were making extensive crowd-control and logistical arrangements to prevent stampedes during the ceremonies. Claims also suggested that millions of mourners, including large numbers of Iraqi citizens, were expected to attend.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Strait of Hormuz disruptions hit Europe fuel supplies

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said Europe’sh imports from the Middle East dropped sharply in April due to disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

The agency reported that arrivals fell from 330,000 barrels per day in March to 60,000 barrels per day in April following the conflict and shipping disruptions in the Gulf region.

The IEA warned that Europe needed to replace at least 80 per cent of lost supplies to avoid shortages during the summer travel period, but replacement imports remained below that level.

Airlines begin restoring regional services

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced plans to resume flights to and from Tel Aviv on May 28 after suspending operations during the recent escalation involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Several international airlines had halted services amid regional security concerns, though some carriers have gradually started restoring routes following the fragile ceasefire.

Wizz Air plane in flight.

Trump-branded Australia tower project scrapped

A proposed Trump Tower project in Australia has reportedly been cancelled only months after its announcement.q

Altos Property Group chief executive David Young said the Trump brand had become “disreputable” in Australia following the Iran conflict. The Trump Organization, however, reportedly blamed the cancellation on the developer’s financial issues.

Tehran repairs continue after war damage

Iranian authorities said around 80 per cent of war-damaged areas in Tehran had been repaired months after the conflict began.

According to Iranian state broadcaster q, railways, research centres, hospitals, schools and power facilities also sustained damage.

Iran reportedly estimates the country’s direct and indirect losses from the conflict at nearly 270 billion US dollars.

Lebanon death toll rises amid continued strikes

Ŕ said at least 2,896 people had been killed since Israeli attacks resumed on March 2, with more than 8,800 others injured.

The ministry said over 200 children were among the dead as Israelis ceasefire efforts.

Separate Israeli strikes on vehicles across Lebanon also reportedly killed at least 12 people, including children, in areas south of Beirut, Sidon and the Tyre district.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launched secret airstrikes on Iran during war: Report

Hezbollah drones remain security challenge

A report by The Washington Post quoted Israeli military officials as saying Hezbollah’s drone programme remained a significant challenge despite Israel deploying advanced defensive systems.

According to the report, Hezbollah expanded drone production and operator training during previous ceasefire periods and increasingly relied on low-cost locally manufactured drones using commercially available electronics and 3D-printing technology.

King Charles warns of growing global instability

Britain’s King Charles III warned that an increasingly volatile global environment threatened the United Kingdom, citing the Middle East conflict as a major concern.

In a statement, he said Britain would continue supporting long-term peace efforts in the region, strengthen defence commitments to NATO allies and introduce legislation targeting threats from foreign state actors and their proxies.

Analyst questions Trump’s Iran strategy

Political analyst Einar Tangen told Al Jazeera that US President Donald Trump had taken an inconsistent approach h China’s potential role in influencing Iran during peace negotiations.

Tangen said Trump appeared focused on securing diplomatic gains while tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continued to threaten global economic stability.

Iran military says forces remain on high alert

Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier-General Mohammad Akrami Nia said the country’s armed forces remained at “the highest level of readiness” as uncertainty continued over the ceasefire with the United States.

He stated that Iranian naval forces maintained operational control around the Strait of Hormuz and claimed US military equipment had been destroyed at bases across the Middle East during the conflict..ĥggʻ

Chinese oil tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz

Ship-tracking data showed that a Chinese supertanker carrying two million barrels of Iraqi crude oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz despite continuing tensions in the region.

The vessel later anchored near the Gulf of Oman, marking the third known passage by a Chinese oil tanker through the strategic waterway since the conflict escalated earlier this year.

Iran accuses Kuwait of detaining citizens

Araghchi also accused Kuwait of attacking an Iranian boat and detaining four Iranian citizens in the Persian Gulf.

In a statement posted on X, the Iranian foreign minister demanded the immediate release of the detainees and described the incident as an unlawful act near an island allegedly used by the United States during operations against Iran.